Bureau Valley student named semifinalist for NHS Scholarship

Walnut's Josie Edlefson and U.S. Rep. Darrin LaHood pictured during the JDRF Children's Congress event in Washington D.C. The National Honor Society announced that Josie Edlefson, a high school senior at Bureau Valley High School and a member of the NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. (Photo provided by Sara Edlefson)

The National Honor Society announced that Josie Edlefson, a high school senior at Bureau Valley High School and a member of the NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist.

Since 1946, more than $25 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

In the 100-plus years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character.

More than 43,000 students from 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories and 41 other countries started the application process and only 600 NHS seniors received scholarships. Out of 3.6% of all the applications submitted, Edlefson was selected as a semi-finalist and awarded $3,200 to help further her education.

Edlefson is the first NASSP Scholarship recipient from Bureau Valley High School since its startup in 2012. The last time this scholarship was awarded to a graduating senior of Bureau County was in 2017 to Erin Hosto of La Moille High School.

Edlefson’s National Honor Society application was chalked full of involvements that speak highly of her character within the school and local communities. At a young age, Edlefson was diagnosed with an illness that requires close monitoring. She’s never let that slow her down. In fact, Edlefson saw that as an opportunity to advocate for herself and other young individuals in her state. She’s even gone as far as standing behind the governor of Illinois as he signed a new law into action.

Edlefson serves as the Bureau Valley NHS chapter secretary. She serves as the school’s FFA chapter historian, and secretary of her class office. She participates in softball, drama and Spanish Club. Edlefson serves as a youth ambassador for JDRF and was a Children’s Congress Delegate. She also helps out at the gala and Type 1 Nation Summit.

Edlefson is truly amazing in the volunteer work she does outside of school to help other children feel supported with their own health journeys, said co-advisor Sarah Clark at Bureau Valley High School.

“Given her list of involvements, she has shown true perseverance. Josie’s demonstration of character goes beyond word,” Clark said in a news release. “She truly is amazing in her work and commitment to her school and community.”

Edlefson is planning on attending Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin to pursue a child life specialty. She plans to continue her service after graduation and work with children and families to reduce the stress and anxieties of their own medical challenges. For more information about the NHS and the service work thousands of students like Edlefson do across the country, visit nationalhonorsociety.org.