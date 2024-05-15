Walnut haunted farm display will not return

Hundreds of Halloween-themed mannequins ranging from monstrous to humorous are on display at Sturtevant Haunted Farm. The 2023 exhibit is open daily from sunrise to 10:30 p.m. throughout October at 16783 Highway 92, Walnut. (Julie Barichello)

After more than 25 years, the Sturtevant Haunted Farm will bring the scares no more.

The family announced on its Facebook page Tuesday the large Halloween display will not return this fall. The family is moving. They thanked fans for the memories.

Over the years, Lisa and Skip Sturtevant have displayed more than 300 mannequin displays across their farmstead at 16783 Route 92, Walnut.

In a 2015 Bureau County Republican article, Lisa said the display started as fun Halloween decor for their children to enjoy each year and exploded into an attraction that drew people from all over the area.

Skip said their home offered another option to those who may not like going to haunted houses or spook walks. No one would jump out and grab you.

They also have a hearse they would use in area parades.