The New Bedford Royal Neighbors Camp 1491 will host a Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

It will be at the Greenville Fairfield Union Cemetery. The Chapter’s deceased members will be honored along with a Memorial Day address, music, Pledge of Allegiance, Gettysburg Address and concluding with taps. Everyone is invited to attend. In case of rain the event will be held at the New Bedford Christian Church Hall.