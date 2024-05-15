MTM Recognition in Princeton receives Made in Illinois Grant

A Princeton manufacturer was one of 40 Illinois manufacturers awarded a total of $1.7 million through the Made in Illinois Grant Program. (BCR photo)

A Princeton manufacturer was one of 40 Illinois manufacturers awarded a total of $1.7 million through the Made in Illinois Grant Program.

MTM Recognition received $43,942 through the grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday.

Grant recipients are using the funds to directly advance innovation and growth in their fields. This includes machinery acquisition, including 3-D printers, specialized automation equipment and collaborative robotics. Late-stage product testing and scaling efforts is a key focus for grantees, which is essential for successful product deployment.

MTM specializes in employee recognition using platforms, custom awards and web applications.

In addition to the grant opportunity, the Made in Illinois Grant Program offers manufacturers access to expertise and resources, guiding them toward a future defined by productivity and innovation.

The program originally allocated $1 million in funding and was increased to $1.7 million because of interest in the program from Illinois’ small and mid-sized manufacturers.

