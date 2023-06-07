Logan Junior High announces 4th Quarter Citizenship Award winners

Logan Junior High School has announced its Fourth Quarter Citizenship Award recipients for the 2022-23 school year.

Citizenship ideals at LJHS emphasize both curriculum and extracurricular activities. Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership, willingness to serve and mental and physical courage are all guidelines in selecting.

The fourth quarter recipients are fifth graders Kinleigh Dall, Alexis Mecum, Brody Merkel and Sadie Rutledge; sixth graders Lily Simpson and Kylee Johnston, seventh graders Liberty Sousa and Deacon Gutshall and eighth graders Stephanie Ni and Blake Miller.