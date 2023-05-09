Photo: Princeton High School celebrates Decision Day for Class of 2023

Princeton High School celebrated Decision Day on May 2 as a way to highlight the post-secondary plans of the class of 2023.

The school stated that it strives to recognize all students’ post-secondary plans, whether they are to pursue higher education, enlist in the military, complete a vocational or trade program or immediately seek employment.

Students and staff wore shirts highlighting their post-secondary options and seniors enjoyed Sisler’s Ice Cream and a photobooth.

Photos and future plans will be displayed in the hallway outside Prouty Gymnasium.