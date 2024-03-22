Congresswoman Underwood to visit DeKalb Saturday

U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (IL-14) got a tour of the Will County WIC Clinic at the Will County Health Department facility in this Shaw Local file photo on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – Congresswoman Lauren Underwood will be in DeKalb Saturday for an event to mark the 14th anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. Rep. Underwood, D-Naperville, and her office staff will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the main lobby of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., to meet with members of the public. The booth also will offer information on federal agencies, resources and assistance.

Underwood represents Illinois’ 14th District which encompasses parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Putnam and Will counties.

No registration is required to attend the free event.

For more information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.