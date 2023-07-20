Bureau County Genealogical Society to host barn quilt presentation July 27

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, in the library, located at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Valerie Jensen will give a presentation title “Barn Quilts of Bureau County.” Jensen has been involved in the program since 2012 and will explain the movement that started in Adams County, Ohio and spread through the countryside on agricultural buildings.

Her side presentation will explain the process of choosing a design, painting, hanging the quilt and showing the many barn quilts in Bureau County. A quilt tour map will be available.

The public is invited to attend the free presentation and see artwork in the countryside. For questions, contact the Bureau County Genealogical Society at 815-879-3133 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of the month.