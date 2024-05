Beginning Monday, May 20, there will have a drop off location for old garbage cans across the street from the Street Compounds at 1105 N. Euclid St. The area will be marked as to where they shall be placed. (Scott Anderson)

Recycling also will resume Monday with pick up being the same day as the resident’s trash service. Recycling will be every other week thereafter. Make sure garbage and recycle totes are out by 5 a.m. for pickup.