Sheffield to host historic train rides to benefit fire department, historical society

The old St. Peter's Danish Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sheffield, which is maintained by the Sheffield Historical Society, is one of the museum's biggest draws. Built in 1880, it is the oldest Danish church in the country. It's located across the street from the Sheffield Museum. (BCR photo)

Tickets are available for two of three antique train rides Sunday, June 9, in Sheffield.

Diesel train engine rides are scheduled 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, however, the noon ride is sold out. Tickets are $15 and children younger than 2 are free if they can sit on an adult’s lap.

The train rides will occur rain or shine and there will be no refunds. The train is not Americans with Disabilities compatible but volunteers will be on site to help individuals enter the car.

Purchase tickets by calling the Sheffield Fire Department at 815-454-2212 or the Sheffield Historical Society at 815-454-2850. Purchase in-person at the historical society from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The proceeds will benefit the Sheffield Fire Department and Sheffield Historical Society.