Junior High Track: A look at Bureau County state medalists

Bureau Valley Junior High was well represented in the IESA 2A State Track & Field Meet. The eighth-grade girls team placed eighth as a team. (Photo provided by BVJH)

EAST PEORIA - Bureau County athletes had a successful day in the IESA State Track & Field Meet over the weekend.

Princeton Logan Junior High’s Landen Hoffman came away with a first-place finish in the eighth-grade discus in 3A competition, using a new state meet record throw of 163-4 (49.8 meters), winning the state championship by nearly eight feet (2.4 meters).

Also for Logan, Lelia Acker placed sixth in the seventh-grade high jump.

Bureau Valley led the medal take with six medals in Class 2A. The eighth-grade Storm girls placed eighth as a team with 16 points.

The Storm’s Mya Shipp placed third in the eighth-grade girls 400 (1:01.68) and fifth in long jump (15-10).

BV’s eighth-grade girls 4x200 relay of Brynley Doty, Caitlyn Egan, Mya Shipp and Leah Birdsley placed third in 1:54.63.

Keenyn Richter placed fifth in the eighth-grade boys long jump (19-0) and seventh in the 400 (56.24).

The Bureau Valley seventh-grade girls 4 x 200 relay of Abby Stabler, Harper Wetzell, Aubrey Endress and Madisyn Shipp placed eighth with a time of 2:02.66. The same group placed 15th in the 4x400 with a PR of 4:45.39.

Autumn Roth qualified in the eighth-grade 800, running a PR of 2:42.17.

Ladd’s Braxton Smith placed fifth in 1A eighth-grade shot put (38-3) and 12th in discus (108-11).

DePue’s Diego Perez placed sixth in the 1A eighth-grade long jump (5-5 3/4) and 14th in the 200 (26.11). He also ran on DePue’s 4x100 that placed 11th (52.04) with Ricardo Mata, Pedro Lopez and Fernando Lopez.

Malden's Joseph Perez placed eighth in the 1A seventh-grade high jump at state. (Photo provided by Malden Grade School)

Malden’s Joseph Perez earned an eighth place finish in the 1A seventh-grade high jump at 4-8. He also ran on the Musketeers’ 4x400 relay with Lane Goskusky, Brady Peach and Carter Rossler.

Malden Grade School qualified four athletes for the IESA State Track and Field Meet. They are from left to right: Joseph Perez (100, 4 x400, long jump), Lane Goskusky (4 x 400, shot) Brady Peach- (1600, 4 x 400) and Carter Rossler (4 x 400, shot, discus). (Photo provided by Malden Grade School)

The LaMoille eighth-grade girls claimed three medals. Olivia Glasper was sixth in shot (29-9) and hurdles (18.06). She also ran with Alexis Flanagan, Kijah Lucas and Jena Monroe on the 4x100 relay which placed fourth (55.18).

The LaMoille eighth-grade 4x100 relay of Olivia Glasper (from left), Alexis Flanagan, Jena Monroe and Kijah Lucas placed fourth (55.18) in the IESA Class 1A State Track & Field Meet. (Photo provided by LaMoille Allen School)

Another LaMoille eighth-grader, Gage Spangler, landed a third-place medal in discus (122-10). He was 25th in shot.