Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 17 in the lower level of the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Alzheimer’s is a lonely disease, share your concerns about caring for your loved one and listen to others who have the same concern.

For more information call Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465 or Joanne Milby at 815-228-1868.