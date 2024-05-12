Princeton High School students receive Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy honors

Princeton High School's Spanish IV and German IV students, taught by Kelsey Sarver and Candice Fetzer, were recognized through the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy program. They are Caitlin Meyer, Anisha Patel, Yasmin Bracamontes, Ellie Welte, Brennan Roden (middle) Kelsey Sarver, Evan Driscoll, Jacob Knickerbocker, Kylen Lewis, Olivia Giaquinto, Kelsea Mongan, Emily Smith, Candice Fetzer, (back) Morgan Bartkiewicz, Kambri Fisher, Morgan Richards, Caleb Novak, Chrissy Sierrens, Bennett Williams and Tyson Phillips. (Photo provided by Kelsey Sarver)

Princeton High School’s Spanish IV and German IV students, taught by Kelsey Sarver and Candice Fetzer, had the opportunity to take the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy test in March.

The State Seal of Biliteracy is a recognition given to graduating high school students who have demonstrated a high level of proficiency in English and in reading, writing, listening and speaking in another language. If a student receives this honor, they receive a special seal on their diploma, transcripts and can actually earn college credits toward foreign language requirements. Using the same test, the students have the additional opportunity of being awarded the Global Seal of Biliteracy, which is a resume-worthy opportunity to be globally recognized on their bilingual and biliterate abilities.

This year one student, Yasmin Bracamontes, received both the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy and the Global Seal of Biliteracy.

Another honor possible from the same test is the opportunity to earn the State Commendation toward Biliteracy. This is a recognition given to graduating high school students who have demonstrated significant progress toward achieving a high level of proficiency in English and in reading, writing, listening and speaking in another language. Thirteen 13 Spanish students and four German students received this honor this year.