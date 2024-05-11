2024 BCR Softball regional preview

Class 1A and 2A regionals get underway Monday. Here’s a look at area regionals.

Class 2A St. Bede Regional

Team to beat: St. Bede (19-5).

Pairings: Monday, May 13 - Game 1: (10) Fieldcrest (2-17) at (9) Hall (3-22), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 - Game 2: (1) St. Bede vs. Winner 1, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 - Game 3: (4) Midwest Central/Illini Central (10-16) vs. (8) El Paso-Gridley (3-14), 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 17 - Championship: Winners 2-3, 4:30 p.m.

Worthy of note: After winning the 2023 Class 1A State championship, St. Bede has been bumped up to Class 2A. The Bruins start what they hope is another long postseason run at the comforts of Abbot Philip Davey Field. They have much of the same firepower back from last year’s state champions, including a pair of senior aces in Ella Hermes (10-1, 1.34) and Reagan Stoudt (7-3, 2.55), catcher Bella Pinter (.429, 5 HR, 22 RBIs), first baseman Maddie Dalton (.350, 2 HR, 13 RBIs) and third baseman Lily Bosnich (.422, 2 HR, 8 RBIs). They won last year’s sectional at home there and coach Shawn Sons welcomes the friendly surroundings. “It’s great to be hosting regionals again. It was an electric atmosphere last year at home in Sectionals, and we’re looking forward to having Bruin Nation out there in full force this year supporting the girls,” St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said. “They really feed off of that energy. Being the number one seed, you’re going to get everyone’s best game. We feel we match up really well with the teams we’re hosting.” The Bruins shut out its two opponents 27-0 in last year’s regional. ... One of Hall’s three wins was a 16-6 victory over Fieldcrest in late March.

Last year’s regional finals: St. Bede 12, Annawan-Wethersfield 0.

BCR pick: St. Bede.

Next: Winner advances to the Peoria Notre Dame Sectional to face the winner of the Riverdale Regional winner at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

Madison Smith and the Bureau Valley Storm will be joined by rival Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Class 2A Rock Falls Regional

Team to beat: Morrison (17-7).

Pairings: Monday, May 13 - Game 1: (8) Erie-Prophetstown (8-14) at (7) Bureau Valley (14-9), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 - Game 2: (2) Morrison vs. Winner 1, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 - Game 3: (3) Princeton (15-7) vs. (6) Rock Falls (12-15), 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 17 - Championship: Winners 2-3, 4:30 p.m.

Worthy of note: The Tigresses have made a complete turn-around in coach Jhavon Hayes’ second season, posting a 15-7 record after going 7-17 a year ago. They have become an offensive jaugernaut with 21 homers as a team, powered by sophomores Keely Lawson (38 RBIs) and Izzy Gibson and freshman Avah Oertel (35 RBIs) with six each. Junior Kelsea Klingenberg has provided a spark coming back from a broken hand in the preseason, batting .459. Sophomore Makayla Hechts leads PHS with a .464 average and 29 steals. The Tigresses face the task of playing the Rockets on their home field. Rock Falls is the defending sectional champion. ... The Storm got off to a fast start under first-year coach Dave Shepard, but lost four straight before winning their last three heading into Friday’s game with Amboy. Leadoff hitter Lesleigh Maynard (.507, 34 runs) sets the table for the Storm offense. Catcher Emily Wright (.426, 3 HR, 23 RBIs) and pitcher Madison Smith (.422, 1 HR, 23 RBIs) are heavy hitters in the middle of the lineup. BV will open regional at home Monday with a play-in game vs. Three Rivers foes E-P. Their winner draws regional favorite Morrison, which beat three-time defending state champion Rockridge 6-1 last week to avenge a 15-0 defeat earlier in the week. The Fillies won a 1A regional last year. “There’s some really good teams in our regional. The key for us will be keeping errors to a minimum. Scoring at least five runs. I believe in the girls and I look forward to the challenge,” Shepard said. “We have lost to the team’s we have to play but I believe we are better than what we showed. Hopefully the girls will play with confidence and the rest will take care of itself.”

Last year’s regional finals: Rock Falls 2, North Boone 0; Morrison 1, Newman 0 (1A).

BCR pick: Morrison over Princeton.

Next: Winner advances to the Marengo Sectional to face the winner of the Marengo Regional winner at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

Other area regionals

At Putnam County (1A): Team to beat: (1) Sterling Newman (12-9). Others: (4) Putnam County (11-12), (5) Peoria Christian, (7) Midland (3-19), (10) Lowpoint-Washburn (0-19)

At Indian Creek (1A): Team to beat: (2) Serena (16-6). Others: (3) Ottawa Marquette (14-8), (5) Indian Creek (8-11), (7) Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, (9) Earlville (2-8)

At Amboy (1A): Team to beat: (2) Henry (11-12). Others: (3) Amboy (10-8), (6) Annawan-Wethersfield (7-18), (8) Stark County (2-21), (9) Peoria Heights (1-9)

At Rockridge (2A): Team to beat: (1) Rockridge (24-3). Others: (4) Elmwood-Brimfield (15-3), (5) Mercer County (17-8), (9) Alleman (5-18), (10) Monmouth-Roseville (2-17)

At Riverdale (2A): Team to beat: (2) Sherrard (18-8). Others: (3) Knoxville (21-3), (6) Riverdale (14-13), (7) Kewanee (14-10), (8) Orion (7-18)

At Oregon (2A):1) Team to beat: Stillman Valley (21-9). Others: (4) Oregon (16-10), (5) Genoa-Kingston (15-10), (9) Byron (5-15, (10) Mendota (2-13)