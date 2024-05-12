2 blood drives set in May in Bureau County

American Red Cross blood drives are planned Monday, May 20, in Spring Valley and Wednesday, May 22, in Ohio, Illinois.

The Spring Valley blood drive will be 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Elementary School, 800 N. Richards St. and the Ohio blood drive set 1 to 6 p.m. at Ohio High School, 103 S. Memorial St.

When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now: Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situation; Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. Platelets are often needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

It’s the blood already on the shelves that can help save lives in an emergency. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All who come to donate April 29-May 31 will get a coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts for a free haircut by email. Plus, those who come to give through May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card. Additionally, those who come to give through May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details on all offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.