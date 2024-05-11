State Sen. Stoller to host meet-and-greet at Princeton library

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, will be visiting the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, to host a meet and greet with the public. (Shaw File photo)

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, will be visiting the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, to host a meet-and-greet with the public.

The senator’s office will be available to answer questions and provide informational literature.

5:30 p.m. Monday, May 13: All movies are free and open to the public. Because of its distributor contract, the library can’t list movie titles. Call the Circulation Desk for more information about a particular movie night at 815-875-1331, ext 200.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14: Preschool story time/craft, Matson Meeting Room, wind with windsock craft.