Festival 56 announces opening of ‘Significant Other’ and ‘Twelfth Night’

As Festival 56 closes out the final performances of “Millions Dollar Quartet,” the organization announces the open of two more shows.

“Significant Other” will open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 at the Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton and “Twelfth Night” will open at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 in Soldiers and Sailors Park.

“Significant Other” by Joshua Harmon is a critically acclaimed Broadway comedy/drama that follows one man’s search for love while his closest friends are slipping away.

Significant Other opened off-Broadway in 2015 and transferred to Broadway for a limited run in 2017. Additional performances are 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 5, with 7:30 p.m. performances July 6-8.

Tickets are available at the box office at the Grace Theater, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and one hour before performances, at 316 S. Main St., by calling 815-879-5656 or through the Festival 56 website at www.festival56.com.

Uncooperative weather during the production process has pushed the opening of Festival 56′s free outdoor production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Twelfth Night” to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 at Soldiers and Sailors Park.

A brief introduction to the play will be provided just before each performance.

“Twelfth Night” will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday nights through Wednesday, August 2.