BCR Girls Track and Field sectional preview

Girls around Bureau County will compete Wednesday for a trip to Charleston for the IHSA State Track & Field Meet, which is May 19-21 at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.
Here’s a look at all the sectionals involving BCR area teams:
Class 2A
Geneseo Sectional
When: Wednesday, field events start at 4 p.m., running at 5 p.m.
BCR area teams: Princeton
Outlook: Princeton is looking for its first state qualifier since Hailey Schultz advanced to Charleston in the long jump in 2016. Morgan Foes may be the Tigresses’ best hope as she’s seeded fourth in the discus — the top two qualify for state — with a top toss of 112 feet, 4 ½ inches, which is just above the state-qualifying standard of 112-3. Also in the hunt for PHS are Miyah Fox, who’s seeded fifth in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.7 seconds (qualifying standard is 15.97), Jenna Loftus, who’s seeded sixth in the 300 hurdles at 52.36 seconds (standard is 47.69) and seventh in the high jump at 4-11 ¾ (standard is 5-1) and Graycee Funderberg, who’s seeded sixth in the triple jump at 32-2 ¼ (standard is 34-11).
Class 1A
Bureau Valley Sectional
When: Wednesday, field events start at 4:30 p.m., running at 6:30 p.m.
BCR area teams: Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley, Hall, St. Bede
Outlook: St. Bede’s Anna Lopez and the Amboy co-op’s Lauren Althaus and Elly Jones are all returning state qualifiers and are in the mix to return to Charleston. Lopez has the sectional’s top time in the 100-meter dash at 12.96 seconds, which is just shy of the qualifying standard of 12.95 seconds. Lopez is seeded second — top two advance — in the long jump and triple jump at 16 feet, 4 inches and 34-6 ½, respectively. She is ranked behind Jones in both events as Jones has leapt 16-7 ½ and 34-8 ½. The qualifying standards are 16-5 and 33-11. Jones also is seeded first in the 100 hurdles at 15.82 seconds, well ahead of the qualifying standard of 16.53 seconds, and also is in the hunt in the 300 hurdles as she’s seeded third at 50.54 seconds (standard is 48.74). Althaus is seeded second in the 200 at 27.64 seconds (standard is 26.89 seconds) and third in the 400 at 1:03.63 (standard is 1:02.04). Other area athletes are looking for a trip to state as well. Hall’s Promise Giacometti is seeded third in the 200 at 27.69 seconds and sixth in the 100 at 13.51 seconds. St. Bede’s Ali Bosnich enters seeded fifth in the 400 at 1:06.04 and in the high jump at 4-10 (standard is 5-0). Bureau Valley’s top contender is Ashley Nordstrom, who’s seeded fourth in the shot put at 33-10 (standard is 36-0) and fifth in the 100 hurdles at 17.8 seconds.