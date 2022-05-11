BCR Girls Track and Field sectional preview

Princeton sophomore Morgan Foes throws the discus during a meet this season. Foes is looking to end the Tigresses' state qualifier drought, which goes back to 2016. She is seeded fourth in the discus entering the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional and has bested the state qualifying standard of 112 feet, 3 inches with a toss of 112-4 1/2. (Mike Vaughn)