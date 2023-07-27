July 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Softball: Spring Valley ‘not done yet’

Spring Valley Minor League will face Evergreen Park for state title at 8 p.m. Thursday

By Kevin Hieronymus
Spring Valley's Callie Fusinetti gets a hit against Tri-Cities on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at McKinley Park in Peru.

Spring Valley's Callie Fusinetti gets a hit against Tri-Cities on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at McKinley Park in Peru. Spring Valley meets Evergreen Park at 6 p.m. Thursday for the state championship. (Scott Anderson)

LASALLE - When Josh Pellegrini talks about his Spring Valley Minor League Softball All-Star team, he says, “We’re not done yet.”

Spring Valley took another step toward the state championship Wednesday, defeating River Forest 6-0, at LaSalle St. Mary’s Park.

Spring Valley will face Evergreen Park Thursday at St. Mary’s Park for the state championship. The game has been pushed back to 8 p.m. due to the heat.

Evergreen Park beat Rushville, 8-2, in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

There is no advancement past the state level for this age group.

Spring Valley pitcher Brynn Pellegrini has not allowed a run yet in four state tournament games, her team outscoring its opponents, 26-0.

On Wednesday, Pellegrini was the winning pitcher, striking out 16 of 21 batters faced. She was supported by catcher Vivi Verucchi, who picked off a River Forest base runner in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Spring Valley also came up big at the plate. Verucchi doubled, Pellegrini tripled, Stella Simpson had two singles, Callie Fusinetti had a single and Reese Baltikauski had a single and laid down a perfect bunt to advance a runner home.

Spring Valley swept their way through the District 20 Minor League Softball Tournament, defeating Princeton, 10-1, Spring Valley advances to the State Tournament on Saturday hosted by District 20. It will face the District 10 champion at 12:30 p.m. at LaSalle St. Mary’s and It will face the District 10 champion at 12:30 p.m. at LaSalle St. Mary’s and then at 4 p.m. at McKinley Park in Peru against District 9. Team members are Bella Grisham (front row, from left) and Eleanor Simpson; and (back row) head coach Josh Pellegrini, Reese Baltikauski, Charlee Herrick, Stella Simpson, Vivi Verucchi, Nadia Rounds, coach Todd Bogatitus, Brynn Pellegrini, Callie Fusinetti, Asst. Coach Sam Wallaert, Isabella Caracheo, Cece Ferrari and Addy Mavity.

Spring Valley swept their way through the District 20 Minor League Softball Tournament, defeating Princeton, 10-1, Spring Valley advances to the State Tournament on Saturday hosted by District 20. It will face the District 10 champion at 12:30 p.m. at LaSalle St. Mary’s and It will face the District 10 champion at 12:30 p.m. at LaSalle St. Mary’s and then at 4 p.m. at McKinley Park in Peru against District 9. Team members are Bella Grisham (front row, from left) and Eleanor Simpson; and (back row) head coach Josh Pellegrini, Reese Baltikauski, Charlee Herrick, Stella Simpson, Vivi Verucchi, Nadia Rounds, coach Todd Bogatitus, Brynn Pellegrini, Callie Fusinetti, Asst. Coach Sam Wallaert, Isabella Caracheo, Cece Ferrari and Addy Mavity. (Photo provided by Josh Pellegrini)