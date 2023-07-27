Softball: Spring Valley ‘not done yet’

Spring Valley swept their way through the District 20 Minor League Softball Tournament, defeating Princeton, 10-1, Spring Valley advances to the State Tournament on Saturday hosted by District 20. It will face the District 10 champion at 12:30 p.m. at LaSalle St. Mary’s and It will face the District 10 champion at 12:30 p.m. at LaSalle St. Mary’s and then at 4 p.m. at McKinley Park in Peru against District 9. Team members are Bella Grisham (front row, from left) and Eleanor Simpson; and (back row) head coach Josh Pellegrini, Reese Baltikauski, Charlee Herrick, Stella Simpson, Vivi Verucchi, Nadia Rounds, coach Todd Bogatitus, Brynn Pellegrini, Callie Fusinetti, Asst. Coach Sam Wallaert, Isabella Caracheo, Cece Ferrari and Addy Mavity. (Photo provided by Josh Pellegrini)