Softball: Spring Valley ‘not done yet’

LASALLE - When Josh Pellegrini talks about his Spring Valley Minor League Softball All-Star team, he says, “We’re not done yet.”
Spring Valley took another step toward the state championship Wednesday, defeating River Forest 6-0, at LaSalle St. Mary’s Park.
Spring Valley will face Evergreen Park Thursday at St. Mary’s Park for the state championship. The game has been pushed back to 8 p.m. due to the heat.
Evergreen Park beat Rushville, 8-2, in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
There is no advancement past the state level for this age group.
Spring Valley pitcher Brynn Pellegrini has not allowed a run yet in four state tournament games, her team outscoring its opponents, 26-0.
On Wednesday, Pellegrini was the winning pitcher, striking out 16 of 21 batters faced. She was supported by catcher Vivi Verucchi, who picked off a River Forest base runner in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Spring Valley also came up big at the plate. Verucchi doubled, Pellegrini tripled, Stella Simpson had two singles, Callie Fusinetti had a single and Reese Baltikauski had a single and laid down a perfect bunt to advance a runner home.