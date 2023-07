The Spring Valley All-Stars swept LPO (LaSalle-Peru-Oglesby) in a best two-out-of-three series last weekend to capture the District 20 Senior League championship. Spring Valley will represent District 20 in the Central Regional Tournament starting at 10 a.m. Saturday against Michigan at Veteran's Park in Peru. Team members include Drew Carlson (front row, from left), Geno Ferrari, Jimmie Jablonski, Jack Curran, Jaxson Pinter and Joseph Perez; and (back row) coach Doug Jablonski, Tyler Forristall. Hunter Edgcomb, Miles Main, Jack Jablonski, Logan Philhower, Clayton Fusinetti, coach Brad Foster and head coach Ryan Ferrari. Not pictured: Izzaq Zrust, Braden Curran, Johnathon Stunkel and Greyson Bickett. (Photo provided by Amanda Edgcomb)