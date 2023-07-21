July 21, 2023
Apollo Theater opens for World Cup Soccer viewing

By Kevin Hieronymus
The Apollo Theater is located at 455 S. Main St. in Princeton.

The Apollo Theater, located at 455 S. Main St. in Princeton, will offer free showings of the FIFA World Cup soccer games for Team USA. (Scott Anderson)

Are you a big soccer fan?

Looking for somewhere to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on a big screen?

Apollo Theater in Princeton is just the place.

Jay Schneider, owner of the Apollo Theater, a big soccer fan, is opening his doors for free special viewings of the US Women’s World Cup Games.

The FIFA fest at the Apollo starts Friday night when Team USA takes on Vietnam.

The USA game vs. the Netherlands will also be shown on Wednesday.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. both nights with the games to start at 8 p.m.