Notebook: Spring Valley captures District 20 Minor League title

Spring Valley swept their way through the District 20 Minor League Softball Tournament, defeating Princeton, 10-1, Wednesday for the championship.
Along the way, the Spring Valley All-Stars defeated LaSalle, Utica and Princeton twice.
Princeton made their way back to the finals by defeating Peru, 13-2, on Tuesday.
Spring Valley advances to the State Tournament on Saturday hosted by District 20. It will face the District 10 champion at 12:30 p.m. at LaSalle St. Mary’s and then at 4 p.m. at McKinley Park in Peru against District 9.
Central Regional Tournament
The Central Regional Senior League Tournament returns to Peru after a two-year hiatus. Opening ceremonies will be held Friday night with tournament play to run Saturday through Wednesday at Washington Park and Veteran’s Park in Peru.
Host District 20 will be represented by Spring Valley, who swept a best two out of three series over Peru last weekend. It will open play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Veteran Park’s Schweickert Stadium against Michigan.