July 13, 2023
District 20 scoreboard, Thursday, July 13

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here’s a rundown of District 20 baseball and softball tournament scores/pairings for Thursday, July 13

Minor League Baseball

Wednesday, July 12

Game 1 - Ottawa National 15, Bi-County 12

Game 2 - Princeton 9, Oglesby 7

Game 3 - Mendota 16, LaSalle 1

Game 4 - Ottawa American 9, Spring Valley 3

Thursday, July 13

Game 5 - Peru vs. Ottawa National, 5:30 p.m. (at Ott. American)

Game 6 - Streator vs. Princeton, 8 p.m. (at Ott. American)

Friday, July 13

Game 7 - Mendota vs. Winner 5, 5:30 p.m. (at Ott. National)

Game 8 - Ottawa American vs. Winner 6, 8 p.m. (at Ott. National)

Saturday, July 14

Title - Winners 7-8, 12:30 p.m. (at Ott. American)

Major League Baseball

Sunday, July 9

Title - (2) Oglesby 10, (5) Ottawa American 0

Junior League Baseball

Monday, July 10

Ottawa National 5, Streator 4

Title - Streator 15, Ottawa National 5

9-11 Baseball

AT PERU

Tuesday, July 11

Peru 4, Ottawa American 3

Wednesday, July 12

Game 2 - Streator 8, Peru 7

Thursday, July 13

Game 3 - Ottawa American vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Title - Streator vs. Winner 3, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

If necessary, 6 p.m

Minor League Softball

AT PERU

Tuesday, July 11

Princeton 15, Oglesby 0

Peru 17, Bi-County 5

Wednesday, July 12

Game 3 - Utica vs. Mendota

Game 4 - LaSalle vs. Spring Valley

Thursday, July 13

Game 5 - Oglesby vs. Bi-County, 5:45 p.m.

Game 6 - Losers 3-4, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Game 7 - Princeton vs. Peru, 5:45 p.m.

Game 8 - Winners 3-4, 7:45 p.m.

Tournament continues through July 18-19

Major League Softball

AT OGLESBY

Monday, July 10

Bi-County 3, Oglesby 2

LaSalle 7, Spring Valley 5

Tuesday, July 11

Oglesby 5, LaSalle 4

Wednesday, July 12

Title - Bi-County vs. Oglesby, 5:45 p.m. (if necessary, 7:30 p.m.)

Junior League Softball

AT MARK

Friday, July 7

LaSalle 13, Bi-County 7

Title - Bi-County 9, LaSalle 8