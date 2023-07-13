District 20 scoreboard, Thursday, July 13

Here’s a rundown of District 20 baseball and softball tournament scores/pairings for Thursday, July 13
Minor League Baseball
Wednesday, July 12
Game 1 - Ottawa National 15, Bi-County 12
Game 2 - Princeton 9, Oglesby 7
Game 3 - Mendota 16, LaSalle 1
Game 4 - Ottawa American 9, Spring Valley 3
Thursday, July 13
Game 5 - Peru vs. Ottawa National, 5:30 p.m. (at Ott. American)
Game 6 - Streator vs. Princeton, 8 p.m. (at Ott. American)
Friday, July 13
Game 7 - Mendota vs. Winner 5, 5:30 p.m. (at Ott. National)
Game 8 - Ottawa American vs. Winner 6, 8 p.m. (at Ott. National)
Saturday, July 14
Title - Winners 7-8, 12:30 p.m. (at Ott. American)
Major League Baseball
Sunday, July 9
Title - (2) Oglesby 10, (5) Ottawa American 0
Junior League Baseball
Monday, July 10
Ottawa National 5, Streator 4
Title - Streator 15, Ottawa National 5
9-11 Baseball
AT PERU
Tuesday, July 11
Peru 4, Ottawa American 3
Wednesday, July 12
Game 2 - Streator 8, Peru 7
Thursday, July 13
Game 3 - Ottawa American vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 14
Title - Streator vs. Winner 3, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
If necessary, 6 p.m
Minor League Softball
AT PERU
Tuesday, July 11
Princeton 15, Oglesby 0
Peru 17, Bi-County 5
Wednesday, July 12
Game 3 - Utica vs. Mendota
Game 4 - LaSalle vs. Spring Valley
Thursday, July 13
Game 5 - Oglesby vs. Bi-County, 5:45 p.m.
Game 6 - Losers 3-4, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, July 14
Game 7 - Princeton vs. Peru, 5:45 p.m.
Game 8 - Winners 3-4, 7:45 p.m.
Tournament continues through July 18-19
Major League Softball
AT OGLESBY
Monday, July 10
Bi-County 3, Oglesby 2
LaSalle 7, Spring Valley 5
Tuesday, July 11
Oglesby 5, LaSalle 4
Wednesday, July 12
Title - Bi-County vs. Oglesby, 5:45 p.m. (if necessary, 7:30 p.m.)
Junior League Softball
AT MARK
Friday, July 7
LaSalle 13, Bi-County 7
Title - Bi-County 9, LaSalle 8