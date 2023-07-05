2022-23 BCR Male Athlete of the Year finalists

Augie Christiansen (Princeton/Sr.)
A hard-nosed player on both sides of the ball for the Tigers’ second-straight 3A quarterfinal appearance, excelling at running back and linebacker. He was named and selected to the Shrine All-Star Game. The BCR Wrestler of the Year dropped his first match at State and wrestled his way back to win five straight matches, placing third. He set a school single-season record with 50 wins. He excelled on the baseball diamond for the Tigers’ regional finalists, earning Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.
Teegan Davis (Princeton/Sr.)
The All-State quarterback led the Tigers to their second-straight 3A quarterfinal appearance. He accounted for 37 touchdowns and more than 2,400 yards of offense with his arm (1,638 yards, 20 TDs), and legs (766/17). He was unanimously named First Team TRAC East All-Conference and named First Team IHSFCA Class 3A All-State. He was also an All-State talent in basketball, a key cog to the Tigers’ Sweet 16 season. The unanimous TRAC East pick averaged 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals, going over 1,000 career points this year. A defending state champion in the high jump, Davis sustained a devastating knee injury in his last indoor track meet, losing out on an outdoor season of much promise. The 2021-22 Athlete of the Year, who is a University of Iowa football recruit, is arguably the best all-around athlete in PHS history. He is this year’s runner-up Athlete of the Year.
Elijah House (Bureau Valley/Sr.)
The Storm senior started the season going the distance for the BV cross country team and ending it in the fast lane with a State track medal. The BCR Cross Country Runner of the Year qualified for State for the second year in a row. In track, he qualified for State in four events, two individual and two relays, landing an eighth-place medal in the 800 meters. He will run both sports for Heartland College in Normal next year.
Noah LaPorte (Princeton/So.)
The sophomore standout excelled in three sports for the Tigers. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference and All-State end for Princeton’s 3A quarterfinalist. He was the area’s top receiver with 45 receptions, 884 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 19.6 ypc. That season put LaPorte on the University of Illinois’ radar. In his first season above the freshmen level, LaPorte played a big role in the Tigers’ march to the Sweet 16 in basketball, averaging 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He was named Second Team TRAC East All-Conference. On the ball diamond, the Tigers outfielder batted .400, earning unanimous all-conference honors.
Mac Resetich (Hall/Sr.)
The BCR Athlete of the Year had a record-breaking senior season at quarterback for the Red Devils with numbers off the charts (2,227 rushing yards, 34 touchdowns), catching the eye of the University of Illinois for a full-ride scholarship. In basketball, he was the area’s leading scorer at 23.8 ppg, earning unanimous All-Three Rivers East All-Conference honors and All-State recognition. He finished as Hall’s No. 2 all-time scorer with 1,348 career points. On the baseball diamond, the senior short stop batted .593 and wreaked havoc on the base paths, never thrown out stealing in 49 attempts. The repeat BCR Player of the Year earned First Team All-State and unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.