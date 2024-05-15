Bureau Valley softball upsets Morrison: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

SOFTBALL

Bureau Valley 4, Morrison 1: Madison Smith threw a complete game to lead the No. 7-seeded Storm to an upset of the No. 2 Fillies in a Class 2A Rock Falls Regional semifinal in Rock Falls.

Smith gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out 10 batters and walking two.

Smith was 1 for 2 with an RBI for BV, while Emily Wright went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

The Storm (16-9) will play in the regional title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 3 Princeton and No. 6 Rock Falls.

St. Bede 14, Hall 0 (5 inn.): Ella Hermes, Bella Pinter and Jillian Pinter each hit a home run as the No. 1-seeded Bruins rolled to a victory over the No. 9 Red Devils in a Class 2A St. Bede Regional semifinal in Peru.

Jillian and Bella Pinter each smacked a three-run homer in St. Bede’s 10-run first inning, while Hermes blasted a solo shot to start the fourth inning.

Bella Pinter finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run, while Hermes was 1 for 2 with three runs and an RBI.

Lily Bosnich went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs and Maddy Dalton was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Hermes threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts.

St. Bede (21-5-1) will play in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 Midwest Central and No. 8 El Paso-Gridley.