2023 All-BCR Baseball Team

FIRST TEAM

Alex Ankiewicz (St. Bede)

Junior • Pitcher

The first of three big guns on the mound for the Bruins, Ankiewicz went 5-1 with a team best 1.98 ERA, striking out 57 batters in 42 innings. He was unanimously named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference, leading the Bruins to the league championship.

St. Bede's Alex Ankiewicz delivers a pitch Tuesday at Princeton. The Bruins won 2-0 to clinch the Three Rivers East title. (MIke Vaughn)

Danny Cihocki (Princeton)

Senior • Pitcher/IF

The Tigers senior ace posted a 5-3 record with a stingy 1.60 ERA, striking out 89 batters in 49 innings. At the plate, he batted .333 with 23 RBIs, eight doubles and a grand slam. The unanimous First Team Three Rivers East pitcher will toil for Lakeland College next year.

Princeton's Danny Cihocki (Mike Vaughn)

Payton Dye (Hall)

Junior • Pitcher/IF

The junior right-hander went 6-3 with a 3.96 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 52.1 innings, unanimously named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference. He also batted .317 with 19 RBIs and four doubles.

Hall's Payton Dye (Mike Vaughn)

Seth Ferrari (St. Bede)

Junior • Pitcher

Ferrari was driven for success, leading the Bruins to the conference championship. The junior southpaw went 6-1 on the mound with a 2.33 ERA. He was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

St. Bede's Seth Ferrari (Scott Anderson)

Noah LaPorte (Princeton)

Sophomore • OF

The Tiger cub stepped up for a big sophomore season, carrying a team-high .400 batting average and three home runs to go with 16 RBIs and four doubles.The Tiger center fielder was unanimously named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Princeton's Noah LaPorte (Mike Vaughn)

Kyler Lapp (Hall)

Senior • Catcher

The Red Devils receiver made a name for himself at the plate and behind it, daring base runners to test his arm. He batted .438, second only to teammate Mac Resetich in the area, adding 34 RBIs, 14 doubles, a triple and two home runs. The unanimous First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference catcher will play for Ohio Northern University.

Hall’s Kyler Lapp (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Ashton Pecher (Hall)

Senior • IF/Pitcher

At the plate, Pecher led the Red Devils with 46 RBIs, batting .434 with 14 doubles, two homers and nine steals. On the mound, the Red Devils senior right-hander went 5-3 with a 4.32 ERA with 45 strikeouts. Pecher was unanimously named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference as an infielder.

Hall's Ashton Pecher (Mike Vaughn)

Brendan Pillion (St. Bede)

Senior • Pitcher/IF

The senior right-hander was a pillar of success on the mound for the Bruins, posting an unblemished 6-0 record with a 2.39 ERA and 32 strikeouts. He also contributed a .333 batting average with 11 steals. He was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference as a pitcher.

St. Bede's Brendan Pillion (Scott Anderson)

Mac Resetich (Hall)

Senior • Short stop

There may have never been a better player to wear the Red Devils colors than the Hall senior standout. Resetich led all area batsmen with a .593 average and 70 runs scored and had an eye-popping 100 percent stolen base success with 49 of 49 stolen base attempts. He also had area highs with 14 doubles and eight triples, adding 38 RBIs and five homers. The repeat BCR Player of the Year received First Team All-State and unanimously named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

Hall's Mac Resetich (Scott Anderson)

Sam Rouse (Bureau Valley)

Senior • IF/P

The Storm senior short stop/pitcher batted .365 with nine RBIs, four doubles and team-high 13 stolen bases. He spun a 3.80 ERA record on the mound with 40 strikeouts. The Coe College recruit was named First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Bureau Valley's Sam Rouse (Scott Anderson)

SECOND TEAM

Max Bryant (Hall)

Junior • Pitcher/U

A second team Three Rivers East All-Conference infielder, Bryant batted .329 with 20 RBIs, seven doubles and 16 steals. He returned from an elbow injury to go 4-0 on the mound with a 4.91 ERA.

Hall's Max Bryant (Scott Anderson)

Luke Tunnell (St. Bede)

Junior • First base

The second team Three Rivers East All-Conference infielder led the Bruins at the plate with a .361 average and 18 RBIs, adding four doubles.

St. Bede's Luke Tunnel hits the ball against Ottawa on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Ryan Brucker (Princeton)

Senior • IF/P

The Tigers shortstop/pitcher batted an even .300 with 17 RBIs, nine doubles, two home runs and nine steals. He went 4-3 with a 1.78 ERA and 47 strikeouts. The second team Three Rivers East All-Conference infielder will play for Southeastern Illinois College next year.

Princeton short stop Ryan Brucker (Mike Vaughn)

Augie Christiansen (Princeton)

Senior • Outfielder

The Tigers right fielder batted .351, tying his brother, Ace, for a team-high 27 runs scored, with 12 RBIs, one homer, one triple and eight steals. He was named Second team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Princeton's Augie Christiansen (Mike vaughn)

Sam Wright (Bureau Valley)

Senior • Catcher

The Storm catcher led all BV batsmen with a .390 average and 25 runs scored, adding 14 RBIs and 10 steals. Wright will join teammate Sam Rouse at Coe College next year.

Bureau Valley's Sam Wright (Scott Anderson)

HONORABLE MENTION

Bureau Valley - Isaac Attig (Sr., OF), Elijah Endress (So., IF/P), Ayize Martin (Sr., U)

Hall - Dom Galetti (Sr., 1B), Joel Koch (Jr., P/U), Hunter Meagher (Sr., OF)

Princeton - Ace Christiansen (So., C), Jordan Reinhardt (So., U)

St. Bede - Evan Entrican (Jr., OF), Nathan Husser (Jr., C), Cal Hueneburg (Sr., IF)