June 03, 2023
Shaw Local
BCR State Softball Update, Saturday, June 3

By Kevin Hieronymus
Members of the St. Bede softball team cheer their team on from the dugout in the Class 1A State semifinal game on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Where: Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria, 8400 N. Orange Prairie Road, Peoria

Class 1A semifinals (Friday)

Game 1: St. Bede 4, Goreville 1

Game 2: Illini Bluffs 10, LeRoy 0 (5 inn.)

Class 1A finals (Saturday)

Third place - LeRoy 4, Goreville 3

Championship - St. Bede 7, Illini Bluffs 6

Class 2A semifinals (Friday)

Game 1: Beecher 7, Johnston City 3

Game 2: Rockridge 6, St. Anthony 2

Class 2A finals (Saturday)

Third place - Effingham St. Anthony 8, Johnston City 1

Championship - Rockridge 7, Beecher 1

Class 3A sectional finals

At Lemont

Lemont 7, Ottawa 0

At Belvidere

Sycamore 6, Sterling 5