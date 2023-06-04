BCR State Softball Update, Saturday, June 3

Where: Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria, 8400 N. Orange Prairie Road, Peoria
Class 1A semifinals (Friday)
Game 1: St. Bede 4, Goreville 1
Game 2: Illini Bluffs 10, LeRoy 0 (5 inn.)
Class 1A finals (Saturday)
Third place - LeRoy 4, Goreville 3
Championship - St. Bede 7, Illini Bluffs 6
Class 2A semifinals (Friday)
Game 1: Beecher 7, Johnston City 3
Game 2: Rockridge 6, St. Anthony 2
Class 2A finals (Saturday)
Third place - Effingham St. Anthony 8, Johnston City 1
Championship - Rockridge 7, Beecher 1
Class 3A sectional finals
At Lemont
Lemont 7, Ottawa 0
At Belvidere
Sycamore 6, Sterling 5