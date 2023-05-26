Softball: St. Bede heads up TRAC East All-Conference team

League champ St. Bede headed up the 2023 Three Rivers East All-Conference softball team with nine selections.
The Academy announced that senior outfielder Addie Bontz, junior pitchers Reagan Stoudt and Ella Hermes, junior infielder Maddy Dalton and freshman utility Ava Balestri were all named to the TRAC East First Team.
Bontz and Stoudt were named unanimously.
Also for St. Bede, junior Bella Pinter (C) and freshman Emma Slingsby (OF) were named to the second team and senior Madelyn Torrance (OF) and junior Tessa Dugosh (OF) received honorable mention.
Bureau Valley sophomores Madison Smith (P) and Lesleigh Maynard (IF) and Princeton senior Isa Ibarra (OF) were also named as first team.
Other first team selections included Kewanee seniors Marissa Stevens (C) and McKenzey Stontz (OF) and Mendota senior Katie Jenner (IF), who was named unanimously.
Second Team honors went to senior Hope Whightsil (IF) and freshman Charlie Pellegrini (P) of Hall, sophomore Kelsea Klingenberg (IF) and freshman Makayla Hecht (IF) of Princeton, sophomore Carly Reglin (U) of Bureau Valley, junior Ryleigh Sondgeroth (P) and junior Maddie Becker (OF) of Mendota and freshman Kalleigh Gale (P), juniors Hope Peed (IF) and Hannah Tiska (OF) and seniors Makaela Salisbury (P) and Ava LaFollette (IF) of Kewanee.
Honorable Mention went to freshmen Sylvie Rutledge (P) of Princeton, freshman Emily Wright (C), sophomore Landry Hitzler and senior Liana Ledergerber (OF) of Bureau Valley, junior Mya McLaughlin (OF) of Hall and sophomore Ava Eddy (U) and senior Emma Schultz (C) of Mendota.
Newman had numerous selections, but is still in contention in the postseason and its players will be announced at a later date