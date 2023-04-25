Girls soccer: Mariah Hobson returns to action, sets Princeton record

Mariah Hobson wasn’t ready to go down without a fight.
The Princeton senior, who is facing a season-ending knee surgery, returned to the soccer pitch Monday to try to finish off her quest to set the school record for most goals in a career.
She scored two goals, contributing to the Tigresses’ 6-3 win over DePue-Hall. The goals sent her past Jasmine Kunkel (106) to become the the school’s all-time scoring leader with 107 goals.
“It means everything. It kept me going and I’m glad I could accomplish such a long goal of mine,” Hobson said.
Hobson checked out for the night to a nice ovation after scoring her record goals on assists from Chloe Ostrowski and Olivia Mattingly.
“I felt great playing and wanted to score even more, but I had to be smart and get out,” she said. “It helped that I had good setups from my team.”
Hobson tore her ACL and sprained her MCL on April 10 and played only once briefly prior to Monday.
Four other players contributed for Princeton with Mattingly, Riley Rauh, Ostrowski and Claire Grey each scoring.