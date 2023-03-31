BCR roundup for Thursday, March 30: Princeton baseball jumps on Dixon early, wins 10-3

Princeton struck for five runs in the top of the first on the way to a 10-3 win at Dixon in nonconference baseball action Thursday.
Augie Christiansen led off the game with a triple and scored on a RBI hit by Jordan Reinhardt. Ace Christiansen and Jimmy Starkey added two-run hits in the inning.
Augie Christiansen led the Tigers with three hits and Ace Christiansen (4 RBIs) and Luke Smith had two hits each.
Mendota 12, Bureau Valley 9: The Trojans rallied for four runs in their last at-bats to gain the Three Rivers East series split over the Storm Thursday at Manlius.
Sam Rouse had three hits, Elijah Endress had two hits and Ayize Martin had two RBIs for the Storm.
Izaiah Nunez (3 RBIs) and Justin Randolph each had three hits for Mendota.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 5, Mendota 3: Madison Smith had three hits and Lesleigh Maynard (2 RBIs) and Callie Schoff had two hits each as the Storm (5-1) beat the Trojans behind winning pitcher Carly Reglin for the second time this week.
St. Bede 15, Hall 1: The Bruins finished off the sweep over the rival Red Devils at the Academy Thursday having won 15-0 Monday.