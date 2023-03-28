Bureau Valley baseball and softball sweeps Mendota

The Bureau Valley baseball and softball teams swept Mendota in Three Rivers East play Monday in Mendota.
The Storm softball team won 13-8 while the baseball team won 5-2.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 13, Mendota 8: The Storm broke open a 5-5 game with a run in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth on the way to victory.
Madison Smith had two hits and five RBIs to lead the Storm at the plate. She was also the winning pitcher with five innings in relief, allowing seven hits and four runs, all earned, while striking out nine.
Lesleigh Maynard (2 RBIs), Liana Ledergerber, Carly Reglin, the starting pitcher, and Emma Stull (2 RBIs) had two hits each for the Storm.
Leadoff hitter Katie Jenner went 4 for 4 for Mendota with Eva Eddy (2 RBIs), Ryleigh Sondgeroth and Maddie Becker (2 RBIs) adding two hits each.
Sondgeroth took the loss in the circle, allowing 11 hits and 10 runs in five innings.
BASEBALL
Bureau Valley 5, Mendota 2: Isaac Attig led the Storm at the plate with two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Sam Rouse and Ayize Martin had RBI hits and Sam Wright and Bryce Helms also hit safely with Ethan Freeman adding a RBI.
Seth Spratt was the winning pitcher, scattering three hits over six inning, allowing two unearned runs.
Braiden Freeman had a RBI hit for the Trojans. Landon Kreiser had a sac fly and Dom Stamberger, Jace Baird and Owen Aughenbaugh had hits.