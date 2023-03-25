BCR roundup for Friday, March 24: Bureau Valley baseball tops Morrison

The Bureau Valley Storm scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and held on for an 11-7 win over Morrison in a Three Rivers Conference baseball crossover Friday at Manlius.
The Storm led 9-2 after three innings.
Elijah Endress had two hits and two RBIs for the Storm and Ayize Martin drove in four runs.
L-P 5, Princeton 3: The Tigers were shut out until the top of the seventh, scoring all three runs in their final at-bat, going down in defeat at Oglesby Friday.
Ace Christiansen and Noah LaPorte singled to start the seventh and both scored on a pinch hit single by Luke Smith.
Jordan Reinhardt brought home the third run on a hit by pitch with bases loaded.
Adrian Arzola got the Cavs on the board with a leadoff homer in the third.
Billy Mini added two hits with a RBI for L-P, Brendan Boudreau and Jack Jereb had RBI doubles and Jacob Gross had a RBI hit.
SOFTBALL
Morrison 3, Bureau Valley 2: The Fillies rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to ride off with the Three Rivers crossover victory Friday.
Liana Ledergerber had two hits and drove in both of the Storm’s runs. Lesleigh Maynard also had two hits and Callie Schoff had one.
Madison Smith allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) with nine strikeouts, taking the loss for the Storm.