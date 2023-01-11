January 11, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

Putnam County to induct 2023 Hall of Fame Class

By Kevin Hieronymus
2013 State Runner-up Baseball Team

GRANVILLE - Putnam County High School Athletics will be having its annual Hall of Fame night between boys basketball games with Lowpoint-Washburn on Friday, Jan. 13.

The ceremony will take place after the 5:30 p.m. sophomore game, prior to the varsity warm-ups.

This year’s inductees are:

  • The 2013 1A State Runner-up Baseball Team
  • Dave Thompson - Friend of the Programs
    • He coached cross country and track, worked at the scorers table for years and was instrumental in Putnam County High School getting its all-weather track.
Dave Simpson

  • Lynn and Barb Griffith - Friends of the Programs
    • Unmatched generosity to all of PC Athletics
    • Financially supported dozens of improvement projects at the JH and HS throughout the years.
Lynn and Barb Griffith

