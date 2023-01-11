Putnam County to induct 2023 Hall of Fame Class

GRANVILLE - Putnam County High School Athletics will be having its annual Hall of Fame night between boys basketball games with Lowpoint-Washburn on Friday, Jan. 13.

The ceremony will take place after the 5:30 p.m. sophomore game, prior to the varsity warm-ups.

This year’s inductees are:

The 2013 1A State Runner-up Baseball Team

Dave Thompson - Friend of the Programs

He coached cross country and track, worked at the scorers table for years and was instrumental in Putnam County High School getting its all-weather track.

Dave Simpson

Lynn and Barb Griffith - Friends of the Programs

Unmatched generosity to all of PC Athletics



Financially supported dozens of improvement projects at the JH and HS throughout the years.