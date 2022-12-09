December 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Boys basketball: Semifinals night on tap in the Colmone Classic

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton boys basketball head coach Jason Smith coaches his team during the Colmone Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Princeton boys basketball head coach Jason Smith coaches his team during the Colmone Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. The Tigers will face Marquette at 6:30 p.m. in tonight's semifinals. (Scott Anderson)

The Final Four will get down to the top two in the Colmone Classic at Hall High School tonight.

A trip to Saturday’s championship will be on line in Friday’s semifinals. The first semifinal will match Princeton (2-0) vs. Marquette (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. followed by Putnam County (2-0) vs. Pontiac (2-0) at 8 p.m.

Their winners will advance to Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m. The third-place game will tip off at 6 p.m.

The first varsity game of the night Friday features L-P (1-1) vs. Rock Falls (1-1) at 5 p.m. in consolation play with the winner to meet Stillman Valley (2-1) for fifth place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The sophomores will also play their semifinals round with Mendota (2-0) vs. Rock Falls (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. and Pontiac (2-0) vs. Stillman Valley (2-0) a 8 p.m. in the auxiliary gym. The Princeton and Marquette sophs will meet in a crossover game at 5 p.m. to get the night started.