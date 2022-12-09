Boys basketball: Semifinals night on tap in the Colmone Classic

The Final Four will get down to the top two in the Colmone Classic at Hall High School tonight.
A trip to Saturday’s championship will be on line in Friday’s semifinals. The first semifinal will match Princeton (2-0) vs. Marquette (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. followed by Putnam County (2-0) vs. Pontiac (2-0) at 8 p.m.
Their winners will advance to Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m. The third-place game will tip off at 6 p.m.
The first varsity game of the night Friday features L-P (1-1) vs. Rock Falls (1-1) at 5 p.m. in consolation play with the winner to meet Stillman Valley (2-1) for fifth place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The sophomores will also play their semifinals round with Mendota (2-0) vs. Rock Falls (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. and Pontiac (2-0) vs. Stillman Valley (2-0) a 8 p.m. in the auxiliary gym. The Princeton and Marquette sophs will meet in a crossover game at 5 p.m. to get the night started.