December 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Boys basketball: LaSalle-Peru, Putnam County, Rock Falls to play Colmone Classic openers

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing (4) and teammate Parker Stier (13) fail to recover the ball as it goes out of bounce during the Colmone Classic tournament on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

SPRING VALLEY - Three teams return to action in this year’s Colmone Classic while three teams make their debut.

LaSalle-Peru (2-3) make its first appearance against Mendota (2-4) at 5 p.m. The Trojans fell to Marquette, 58-36, on Saturday.

Princeton (7-0) will face Rock Falls (2-3) at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers opened with a 70-22 win over St. Bede on Saturday. The Rockets will play for the first time.

The nightcap will match the host Hustlin’ Red Devils against Putnam County (6-1), which marks its debut. Hall (2-4) fell to Stillman Valley, 66-64, in its opener on Saturday.

The tournament continues through Saturday. Princeton is the defending champion.