Boys basketball: LaSalle-Peru, Putnam County, Rock Falls to play Colmone Classic openers

SPRING VALLEY - Three teams return to action in this year’s Colmone Classic while three teams make their debut.
LaSalle-Peru (2-3) make its first appearance against Mendota (2-4) at 5 p.m. The Trojans fell to Marquette, 58-36, on Saturday.
Princeton (7-0) will face Rock Falls (2-3) at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers opened with a 70-22 win over St. Bede on Saturday. The Rockets will play for the first time.
The nightcap will match the host Hustlin’ Red Devils against Putnam County (6-1), which marks its debut. Hall (2-4) fell to Stillman Valley, 66-64, in its opener on Saturday.
The tournament continues through Saturday. Princeton is the defending champion.