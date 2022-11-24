BCR Male Cross Country Runners of the Year

Boys
2022 — Elijah House, Bureau Valley
2021 — Brock Loftus, A-L-O
2020 — Brock Loftus, A-L-O
2019 — Brock Loftus, A-L-O
2018 — Thomas Stamberger, A-L-O
2017 — Westley Schmidt, Hall
2016 — Thomas Stamberger, A-L
2015 — Cody Workman, Princeton
2014 — Al Baldonado, Hall
2013 — Al Baldonado, Hall
2012 — Ryan Taylor, Bureau Valley
2011 — Derrick Johnson, Bureau Valley
2010 — Scott Janusick, Hall
2009 — Scott Janusick, Hall
2008 — Scott Janusick, Hall
2007 — Colin Mickow, Princeton
2006 — Matt Morse, St. Bede
2005 — Matt Morse, St. Bede
2004 — Michael Grieve, Bureau Valley
2003 — Gene Kostman, BV; Jeff Mills, St. Bede
2002 — Gene Kostman, Bureau Valley
2001 — Jason Bill, Bureau Valley
2000 — Jason Bill, Bureau Valley
1999 — Randy Bill, Bureau Valley
1998 — Jonathan Eckberg, Bureau Valley
1997 — Jonathan Eckberg, Bureau Valley