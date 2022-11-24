November 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Male Cross Country Runners of the Year

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley’s Elijah House takes 16th during the boys varsity race at the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

Bureau Valley’s Elijah House (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Boys

2022 — Elijah House, Bureau Valley

2021 — Brock Loftus, A-L-O

2020 — Brock Loftus, A-L-O

2019 — Brock Loftus, A-L-O

2018 — Thomas Stamberger, A-L-O

2017 — Westley Schmidt, Hall

2016 — Thomas Stamberger, A-L

2015 — Cody Workman, Princeton

2014 — Al Baldonado, Hall

2013 — Al Baldonado, Hall

2012 — Ryan Taylor, Bureau Valley

2011 — Derrick Johnson, Bureau Valley

2010 — Scott Janusick, Hall

2009 — Scott Janusick, Hall

2008 — Scott Janusick, Hall

2007 — Colin Mickow, Princeton

2006 — Matt Morse, St. Bede

2005 — Matt Morse, St. Bede

2004 — Michael Grieve, Bureau Valley

2003 — Gene Kostman, BV; Jeff Mills, St. Bede

2002 — Gene Kostman, Bureau Valley

2001 — Jason Bill, Bureau Valley

2000 — Jason Bill, Bureau Valley

1999 — Randy Bill, Bureau Valley

1998 — Jonathan Eckberg, Bureau Valley

1997 — Jonathan Eckberg, Bureau Valley