April 15, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Prep Sports

Rollie Morris Invitational girls meet records

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here’s a look at the girls meet records for the Rollie Morris Invitational

EventAthleteRecordYear
Shot putKaylynne Terry (Streator)41-102017
DiscusMadison Lebahn (Bureau Valley)120-32006
Long jumpJakenna Gilbert (RF)17-2 1/42004
Triple jumpKendall Rush (Hall)36-12009
High jumpTessa Holland (Fieldcrest)5-72014
Pole vaultMadi Quinn (Hall)10-62016
100mAshly Lowdermilk (Princeton)12.492004
200mBrittany Lowdermilk (Princeton)25.622008
400mAlisa Baron (Bureau Valley)59.092008
1600mRegan Weidner (Bureau Valley)5:25.592012
3200mRebekah Faber (Princeton)11:13.512003
100HHLindsey Homfeldt (Marquette)15.282004
300LHAshley Keaschall (Rock Falls)46.912005
4x100 relayAurora Christian50.822015
4x200 relayAurora Christian1:48.382015
4x400 relayHenry/Midland4:12.062014
4x800 relayPrinceton10:15.642012