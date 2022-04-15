Rollie Morris Invitational girls meet records

Here’s a look at the girls meet records for the Rollie Morris Invitational
|Event
|Athlete
|Record
|Year
|Shot put
|Kaylynne Terry (Streator)
|41-10
|2017
|Discus
|Madison Lebahn (Bureau Valley)
|120-3
|2006
|Long jump
|Jakenna Gilbert (RF)
|17-2 1/4
|2004
|Triple jump
|Kendall Rush (Hall)
|36-1
|2009
|High jump
|Tessa Holland (Fieldcrest)
|5-7
|2014
|Pole vault
|Madi Quinn (Hall)
|10-6
|2016
|100m
|Ashly Lowdermilk (Princeton)
|12.49
|2004
|200m
|Brittany Lowdermilk (Princeton)
|25.62
|2008
|400m
|Alisa Baron (Bureau Valley)
|59.09
|2008
|1600m
|Regan Weidner (Bureau Valley)
|5:25.59
|2012
|3200m
|Rebekah Faber (Princeton)
|11:13.51
|2003
|100HH
|Lindsey Homfeldt (Marquette)
|15.28
|2004
|300LH
|Ashley Keaschall (Rock Falls)
|46.91
|2005
|4x100 relay
|Aurora Christian
|50.82
|2015
|4x200 relay
|Aurora Christian
|1:48.38
|2015
|4x400 relay
|Henry/Midland
|4:12.06
|2014
|4x800 relay
|Princeton
|10:15.64
|2012