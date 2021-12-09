2021 Colmone Classic Scoreboard: Pool standings after Dec. 8

2021 Colmone Classic at Hall High School
RED POOL: 1. Pontiac 2-0, 2. Marquette 1-1, 3. Hall 0-2
WHITE POOL: 1. L-P 2-0, 2. Mendota 1-1, 3. Fieldcrest 0-2
BLACK POOL: 1. Rock Falls 2-0, 2. Bureau Valley 1-1, 3. Putnam County 0-2
GRAY POOL: 1. Princeton 1-1, 2. Stillman Valley 1-1, 3. St. Bede 1-1
Saturday, Dec. 4
1 - Rock Falls 52, Putnam County 37
2 - Stillman Valley 60, Princeton 47
3 - L-P 63, Fieldcrest 40
4 - Hall 70, Pontiac 54
Monday, Dec. 6
5 - Bureau Valley def. PC by forfeit
6 - Pontiac 66, Marquette 26
Tuesday, Dec. 7
7 - L-P 59, Mendota 24
8 - Princeton 70, St. Bede 51
9 - Marquette 65, Hall 40
Wednesday, Dec. 8
10 - St. Bede 66, Stillman Valley 51
11 - Rock Falls 53, Bureau Valley 30
12 - Mendota 64, Fieldcrest 52
Thursday, Dec. 9
13 - Black #3 (PC) vs. Gray #3 (St. Bede), 5 p.m.
14 - Red #3 (Hall) vs. White #3 (Fieldcrest), 6:30 p.m.
15 - Black #2 (Bureau Valley) vs. Gray #2 (Stillman Valley), 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
16 - Red #2 (Marquette) vs. White #2 (Mendota), 5 p.m.
17 - Black #1 (Rock Falls) vs. Gray #1 (Princeton), 6:30 p.m.
18 - Red #1 (Pontiac) vs. White #1 (L-P), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
11th place - losers games 13-14, noon
9th place - winners games 13-14, 1:30 p.m.
7th place - losers games 15-16, 3 p.m.
5th place - winners games 15-16, 4:30 p.m.
3rd place - losers games 17-18, 6 p.m.
1st place - winners games 17-18, 7:30 p.m.
2021 Colmone Classic sophomore tournament
RED POOL: 1. Marquette 2-0, 2. Hall 1-1, 3. Pontiac 0-2
WHITE POOL: 1. Fieldcrest 2-0, 2. L-P 1-1, 3. Mendota 0-2
BLACK POOL: 1. Rock Falls 2-0, 2. Putnam County 1-1, 3. Bureau Valley 0-2
GRAY POOL: 1. Princeton 2-0, 2. St. Bede 1-1, 3. Stillman Valley 0-2
Saturday, Dec. 4
Marquette 50, Hall 35
PC 53, Bureau Valley 41
Hall 55, Pontiac 50
Rock Falls 62, BV 37
L-P 50, Mendota 24
St. Bede 57, Stillman Valley 41
Fieldcrest 37, L-P 20
Princeton 55, Stillman Valley 26
Marquette 56, Pontiac 52 (2 OT)
Fieldcrest 47, Mendota 25
Rock Falls 52, PC 32
Princeton 56, St. Bede 40
Thursday, Dec. 9
Aux. gym
Black #3 (Bureau Valley) vs. Gray #3 (Stillman Valley), 5 p.m.
Red #3 (Pontiac) vs. White #3 (Mendota), 6:30 p.m.
Red #2 (Hall) vs. White #2 (L-P), 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Aux. gym
Game 17 - Black #1 (Rock Falls) vs. Gray #1 (Princeton), 5 p.m.
Game 16 - Black #2 (PC) vs. Gray #2 (St. Bede), 6:30 p.m.
Game 18 - Red #1 (Mendota) vs. White #1 (Fieldcrest), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Main gym - Championship, winners 17-18, 10:30 a.m.