The Bureau County Fairgrounds will host Lewis and Clark Circus: A Great American Circus under the Big Top at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 and 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

The show looks to combine old time circus traditions with modern innovations and features aerialists, acrobats, magicians and more under a custom-built big top.

Shows will run for 90 minutes and tickets are available at https://lewisandclarktickets.com/.