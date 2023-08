Starting on Sunday, Aug. 6, the Princeton Evangelical Covenant Church’s Sunday morning worship service will be broadcast on Regional Media WZOE FM 98.1 at 10:30 a.m.

The church had been broadcasting the services on Regional Media WZOE AM 1490 for over 60 years.

The church is located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton. For more information, visit www.eccprinceton.org or call 815-875-2124.