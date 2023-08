Flags of Freedom will hold a cookout fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at First State Bank, 1693 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The cookout menu will include ribeye sandwiches, pork chop sandwiches, brats, hot dogs, chips, soda and bottled water. The meal will include a sandwich, chips and a drink.

Delivery is also available for orders over $25 and can be placed by calling or texting Rodney at 815-866-1534 or Ann at 815-325-3875.