Bureau County Farm Bureau taking appointments for preventative health screenings

The Bureau County Farm Bureau is currently taking appointments for preventative health screenings that will take place from 6 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, at the office located at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.

Basic package health screening is $100 and includes blood draw and blood pressure check. The screening tests values such as cholesterol, glucose, protein counts, electrolytes, liver enzymes, white and red blood cell counts and more. The blood draw requires a 12-hour fast.

Added tests can include prostate specific antigen, thyroid stimulating hormone, hemoglobin A1C, vitamin D and C-Reactive protein for $25 each.

The screening on the day of the event will take about 15 minutes and participants will receive the results in the mail in 2-3 weeks. Participants will have the option of scheduling a follow up for a one on one consultation to review results with a Certified Health Coach or Nurse Practitioner.

To schedule a screening, contact Director of Thrive Wellness Bob Phillips at 309-550-9172 or bob@thrivewellnessinc.com.