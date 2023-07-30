Princeton’s Barrel Society to hold Aug. 4 Buffalo Galaxy concert

Minneapolis-based bluegrass band, Buffalo Galaxy, will be holding a concert at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 at Barrel Society, located at 930 N. Main St. in Princeton, as part of it’s “Eastbound and Down” run.

Buffalo Galaxy describes itself as psychedelia that meets old time bluegrass that looks to go deeper than the typical bluegrass group.

The group features banjo, mandolin, upright bass and acoustic guitar that comes together to create a song catalog that ranges from Bill Monroe to Lil Nas X.

Since their inception in 2019, the group has toured around the greater midwest including Colorado bluegrass festivals and downtown St. Louis Clubs.

Aug. 4 will be the band’s first time playing in Princeton.