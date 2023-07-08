Princeton Area Youth Band to host concert July 16 at Soldiers and Sailors Park

The Princeton Area Youth Band, led by Megan and Steven Olson, will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in Soldiers and Sailors Park, located at 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

In the case of rain, the concert will be held in Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Junior High. Use the west entrance.

The concert is free and open to the public as lawn chairs or other seating options are recommended.

The Princeton Area Youth Band is a summer program consisting of students entering sixth through ninth grades from Princeton and other Bureau County schools.

The student musicians have come together and rehearsed for four weeks in order to prepare for the concert.

The concert will include a variety of musical pieces including band works “Dragon Run,” “Speak Up!” and “Axolotl Dance” as well as versions of pop songs including “Born to be Wild,” “Pink Panther” and “The Wellerman.”

The band also will perform at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, inside the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., in conjunction with the library’s summer reading program.