Scout donates 18 flag boxes to Ladd American Legion for Eagle Scout project

When it came time for Alexander Johll, of Granville, to choose an Eagle Scout project, he wanted to honor his grandfathers, who both served in the military.

After his maternal grandfather died, a local woodworker created a flag box in honor of Johll’s grandfather’s military service in Germany during the Berlin Wall Crisis.

“He brought it to us when he passed away,” Johll said. “It was a really cool idea because it is something that normally gets overlooked. You don’t think about it. It’s an afterthought.”

Johll decided to give back something unique to military families.

Flag boxes are used to preserve and display the American Flag in honor of deceased military veterans. Johll said some people never purchase one because they can cost up to $200.

Johll’s paternal grandfather served in the National Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

“It’s a wonderful gesture on his part,” said Harold E. Russell, commander of the Ladd American Legion Post 938. “Sometimes the family doesn’t have the funds to purchase one, so to be able to provide one for them is outstanding. They will take them under his name, so they have the opportunity to give him a message if they wish,”

Johll said he has been “Scouting” since he was born. He said his family was “big into it.” So, he started attending meetings before he was able to join. He wants to continue in his family’s footsteps by becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America.

This project is just one step in achieving that goal and carrying on his family’s traditions. He has to complete several merit badges, paperwork and a border review.

“He chose a wonderful project, really well constructed” said Nick Lawrence, junior vice commander and legion post liaison for Boy Scout Troop 1055. “It will help families remember who the flag was for.”

Johll said he handcrafted 18 flag boxes made of cherry, walnut and butternut in two days with fellow Scouts from his troop in Cherry from start to finish with planning and logistics taking about a month.

Johll donated the boxes to the Ladd American Legion Post 938 during a June 20 meeting for the members to present to the families of veterans. The boxes include plaques for inscribing name, rank and years of service.

“It can be passed through generations since we have the little plaques,” Johll said. “You know a lot of times you get three generations down the road and you’re in the attic and you have a flag in a box and you don’t know who it belongs to. Now they can know who the flag belongs to and they can be remembered for generations to come.”

Johll said he wants the families who receive one of his boxes to know he appreciates what they have done for the country and that they like what he was able to create.

“It’s going to save our military families a lot of money,” Johll said. “It’s something that can be cherished for generations.”