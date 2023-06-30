Princeton Rotary announces 2023 Love our Community Grant recipients

The Princeton Rotary Club has announced the 10 recipients of the 2023 Love our Community Grant.

The local not-for-profit organizations that will each receive $1,000 include Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center, Flags of Freedom, Gateway Services, Illinois Valley PADS, Princeton Youth Baseball/Softball Leagues, Princeton Youth Football League, Princeton Youth Soccer League, Quilts of Valor, Royal Family Kids Camp and Second Story Teen Center.

Each organization was invited to attend a Rotary Club meeting where they had the opportunity to share information about how the funds would be used.

Funds for the grants are generated through fundraisers and other club activities. The goal is to award a total of $10,000 each year to local nonprofits to show appreciation for their work in the community.

Applications are typically available in February before a committee reviews the requests and selects recipients.

To learn more about the Princeton Rotary Club, visit www.princetonrotaryclub.com.