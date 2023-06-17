Spring Valley library to host magician June 22

Matthew Scherer, magical entertainer, will be performing at noon Thursday, June 22, at the Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley, in the Children’s Library located in the lower level.

All ages are welcome to attend the free program that includes magic and balloon animal creating.

The perfomer uses balloons that contain latex, so people with latex sensitivities should be aware. Balloons will not be given to children without adult supervision.

The library is located at 215 E. Cleveland St. For information, call the library at 815 663-4741.