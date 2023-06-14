Old Wheels Car Show to take place June 17 in Princeton

The Old Wheels Car Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the First Lutheran Church, 116 N. Pleasant St., Princeton.

Car owners are welcome, as well as trucks, tractors and motorcycles.

The car show also will feature a bounce house, a Hot Wheels track (and free Hot Wheels for children), a visit from the Old Wheels mascot, a bake sale, food and music.

The proceeds are used to fight hunger insecurity in the community, organizers said.

For information contact 815-875-1685 or office.flcprinceton.org.