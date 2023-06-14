June 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Old Wheels Car Show to take place June 17 in Princeton

Car show features bounce house, Hot Wheels track, among other activities

By Shaw Local News Network

The Old Wheels Car Show mascot will be present Saturday, June 17, at the First Lutheran Church, 116 N. Pleasant St., Princeton. (BCR photo)

The Old Wheels Car Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the First Lutheran Church, 116 N. Pleasant St., Princeton.

Car owners are welcome, as well as trucks, tractors and motorcycles.

The car show also will feature a bounce house, a Hot Wheels track (and free Hot Wheels for children), a visit from the Old Wheels mascot, a bake sale, food and music.

The proceeds are used to fight hunger insecurity in the community, organizers said.

For information contact 815-875-1685 or office.flcprinceton.org.