Spring Valley man charged with drug-related felonies after March 24 raid

A Spring Valley man faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of drug and weapon charges filed after drug agents raided his residence on Friday, March 24.
Donald L. Lusietto, Spring Valley was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (heroin), unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine) and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The heroin charge is a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison. The cocaine charge is a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years. The weapon count is a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years.
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Monday press release the arrest comes after an investigation into illegal narcotics activity in the Spring Valley area.
During the investigation, TRI-DENT said, agents were able to obtain a Bureau County search warrant for the residence, which was executed with the assistance of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team. As a result of the search warrant Lusietto was found to be in possession of approximately 20 grams of purported heroin/fentanyl, 11 grams of purported crack cocaine and a 9-mm firearm along with several items associated with the packaging and sale of narcotics.
Trident was assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Reponse Team and the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Lusietto was transported to the Bureau County Jail where he is being held on $200,000.