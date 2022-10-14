Princeton chosen for $68 million distribution center, bringing 145 new full-time jobs

A 600,000 square foot distribution center, creating 145 new full-time jobs is on its way to Princeton.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Friday that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will build a new $68 million distribution center in Princeton.

Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram said the project is great news for Princeton and the surrounding area. The facility is expected to build along Interstate 80, in land adjacent to the Super 8.

“For the past six months, we have been on a rewarding journey that reached its apex (Friday) with the announcement that Ollie’s has chosen Princeton for its fourth distribution center,” Quiram said. “ ... Ollie’s decision to locate in Princeton sends a message throughout the Midwest that Princeton, and communities along Illinois’ I-80 corridor, are poised for growth. The city looks forward to a long and successful relationship with Ollie’s as they continue to grow as a company and within our community.”

The facility is expected to be completed in 2024 and will service 150-plus Ollie’s stores across the Midwest. As part of the expansion, the company received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit, which stipulates a goal of investing $68 million and creating 148 jobs over the next three years.

“I’m excited to welcome Ollie’s first distribution center to Illinois and to the Midwest, and proud that this facility will create full-time jobs and support the local economy in Princeton,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in a press release. “Illinois’ top-notch location and infrastructure are well-suited to support the needs of a fast-expanding company like Ollie’s and their decision to locate here further solidifies the state as a first-class destination to do business.”

Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said a national chain selecting Princeton as its new location is a testament to the city being a sought-after destination. Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals credited Princeton’s location and talent pipeline for acquiring the facility.

“The city and Ollie’s worked together with all parties closely over the summer months to move this project forward expeditiously, and it showed a level of professionalism that truly made Princeton stand out,” Wittenauer said. “Not only will this new facility create jobs for our community and the surrounding region, but also it highlights Princeton’s position as an emerging logistics and distribution center.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is a retailer of closeouts and excess inventory, selling food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring and season items, among other products. The chain has 462 stores across the country.

Ollie’s said Illinois is one of the business’ fastest growing states with 10 stores and others planned.

“Its central location to our other markets in the Midwest region and the strong workforce made Illinois the perfect spot for breaking ground to bring customers more bargains,” said Eric van der Valk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Ollie’s. “We appreciate our strong partnerships with Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Quiram, City Manager Wittenauer and their teams and look forward to becoming a valued part of the Princeton and Illinois community.”